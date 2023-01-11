Diri: Bayelsa out-of-school children figures alarming

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said an estimated 250,000 outof- school children in the state was alarming. This is as he challenged parents, traditional rulers and community leaders to join hands with the government to ensure that the trend is reversed. Governor Diri spoke yesterday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, during the launch of a national campaign on out-ofschool children, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor said his administration would do its part in ensuring that education is accessible to every child of school age in the state, even as he urged parents and community leaders to encourage their children and wards to enroll in schools.

He recalled that the state government has continued to support free primary and secondary education in the state with the purchase of uniforms and other instructional materials. While lamenting the number of out-of-school children in the state despite an existing law to check the menace, he implored the relevant ministries to ensure that the law was publicised and implemented to the letter. He also called on the state House of Assembly in its oversight to see to its laws in order to ensure they are implemented. Meanwhile, in his remarks, the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah-Opiah, said education was a collective responsibility and called on all stakeholders to join forces to eradicate the menace of out-of-school children in the interest of the country.

