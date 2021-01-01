News

Diri, Bello sign 2021 budgets into law

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri and his Kogi counterpart yesterday signed the 2021 budgets of their states into law to kick-start the January to December budget circle. Diri, who signed the 2021 appropriation bill of N329.29billion into law, had on November 26 presented an estimate of N290.295 billion tagged “Budget of Growth” to the state House of Assembly.

While assenting to the bill at the Government House, Yenagoa, the governor said the increase in the figure would address areas of deficit identified in the appropriation bill as well as assist in the infrastructure development of the state. He said: “We had a challenging year 2020.

All what we anticipated did not go as planned, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown across the country. “The three senatorial roads would receive expedited attention.

The Gloryland Drive, AIT/Igbogene ring road project and the internal roads in Yenagoa that are in a state of disrepair would receive immediate attention as we go into year 2021. “This administration is tagged Government of Prosperity. What we mean by prosperity is that our government needs to provide an enabling environment for our youths and women to be engaged so that they can earn a living. This is why we started the DiriBoost Empowerment Scheme, agricultural financing through the Central Bank of Bank as well as encouraging small and medium scale enterprises. These are some of the ways our state can

