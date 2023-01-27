Diri bemoans high number of out-of-school children in Bayelsa

Fundamental basis

It is an important sector in the education that cannot be bypassed through any means at all if the society must get it right educationally. That is the primary education system. Of course, you must count one before two. That is why the primary education system is very important and should be treated with utmost importance because that is the foundation of education. But sadly many don’t attach utmost importance to that educational sector. In some climes, you see kids running around in their public schools during learning hours without any visible teacher to guide and teach them the reason why those that can afford it take their wards to private schools while those that cannot afford it, leave their children to become out of school children or be wasting their precious time going to the so called school without being taught anything. That of course has made private school owners to hike their fees to the roof because the public schools are not well handled by the government.

Necessity option

Because of the carelessness on relevant stakeholders in the primary education sector, Nigeria as at 2022 ranked a country with the highest out of school children according the united nations children education funds (UNICEF) with 18.2 million out of school children with 60% of them being females. In Bayelsa state, it is said that the state has about 250,000 out of school children most of whom are girls about 60% of them. With about 385.2 billion naira budget for 2023, 40.45 billion naira was budgeted for education. In 2022, out 310.7 billion education got only 4 billion naira while in 2021, out of 290.2 billion budgetd, education got 24.9 billion in 2020 out of 242.2 billion naira budget, education got only 2.1billion. It is very glaring that even though it is not yet uhuru, Bayelsa state government was investing on the education sector. The question now is, what has happened to all those monies. Is it that the money was not really trickling down to the primary sector or the children refused to come to school after that huge amount was invested? Yet, former governor of the state Henry Dickson during his time said he invested about 80 billion naira in education sector in the state. No wonder the governor was so surprised recently during the visit of minister of state for education Goodluck Nanah Opia, who came to Yenagoa to flag off the out of school children campaign.

Enormous problems

Of course these out of school children are everywhere in the state including the state capital. Many drooped out from private schools because the parents couldn’t pay their fees while others stopped going to even public schools because of some unauthorized levies being foist on them and others haven’t started even when most of them are up to the age of being in the secondary school.

The reason is not farfetched because Bayelsa state in recent times has been rated as the second in the country with the highest poverty level with a percentage of state population multi dimension of about 88.5% after Sokoto according to national bureau of statistics with about 2,028,468 with a debt profile of N150, 430,380,961.36 as at second quarter 2022 according to debt management office. Also according to state of states 2022 ranking performance, Bayelsa came second to Benue according to www.yourbudgit.com/data.

Diri expresses worry

Seeing that the number of out of school children was alarming, the governor charged parents, traditional rulers and community leaders to join hands with government to ensure a reversal of the situation. The governor said his adminis-tration will do its part to ensure that education was accessible to every child of school age in the state and urged parents and community leaders to encourage their wards to enroll in schools. He said the state government has continued to support free primary and secondary education in the state with the purchase of uniforms and other instructional materials. The governor urged all relevant ministries to ensure that the existing law to check the menace was publicized and implemented to the letter. He also called on the state house of assembly to oversight its laws to ensure they are implemented. Diri commended the federal ministry of education for bringing the campaign to Bayelsa, saying the people of the state and the Niger Delta region will benefit from the initiative. Diri siad: “After investigating, we noticed that we have out of school children in Bayelsa. In fact from the figure that we are getting from the net, we have 250,000 out of school children in Bayelsa state and that is very alarming. “However this issue had been addressed. After investigating, I received a law that has been passed in the state assembly in 2018 on this issues of out of school children. So Bayelsa state had started addressing the issues earlier before now. A law was passed by the Bayelsa state House of assembly on this matter in 2018.

Constitutional insight

“The law covers everything unfortunately, this law was signed by the former governor on the 21 of February 2018 and yet we are still having out of school children in our state. “The issue is mostly lack of implement of the laws because the laws are already there but how best are we implementing these laws? “The issue is mostly about implementation. We have the laws to ensure that our children are educated. This law has to be implemented across all our communities. The ministries of information and education must do all within their powers to ensure that the public is aware of this law and it is implemented. “It is unbelievable that a law like this was enacted and assented to by a sitting governor, yet we have out of school children. “Let me use this opportunity to call on parents to ensure that they take advantage of the provisions of government. There is free primary education. Uniforms and other instructional materials are being provided by government. So, why won’t parents send their children to school? “Now Ministry of Education, universal basic education board, our traditional rulers, this is a call to duty. This has to be implemented across all our local governments. Ministry of information, jingles have to be produced to enlighten our citizens about the existence of these laws.

Education our priority

“As a state, we will continue to prioritize education and have a paradigm shift that will be beyond certificates. We have introduced technical education and by our third anniversary we will commission some of the schools.” So, Mr. minister, Bayelsa state had started addressing the issues long before now. But your coming is key as it has opened our eyes to the level of out of school children in our state. “As we speak, Bayelsa has done its counterpart funding up till 2022 and now we are eagerly awaiting the federal government counterpart funding for 2022. Help us prevail on the universal basic education commission to fast-track its contribution to the fund to ensure that our educational requirements are met. As we speak now, we are even prepared for our counterpart funding for 2023.”

Opia speaks

Already the minister, Goodluck Nana Opia was worried about the high rate of out of school children in Bayelsa state disclosing that 60% of them were girls. Although he commended Bayelsa state government for trying to combat the menace of through the enactment of laws. He continued “We want further appeal to the people of Bayelsa state that it is morally right for parents to ensure that their children go to school. It is socially advantageous that our children go to school. “Part of the problem we have in the global society not only in Nigeria is as a result of people not going to school. When children are not educated, they are prone to indoctrination and other vices including crime banditry, armed robbery and I’m sure that Bayelsans are ready to ensure that the children are out of the street and they are found in class rooms. “The federal ministry of education has put in place mechanisms to ensure that education was accessible to children of school age and appealed to the state government to continue to prioritize education. “In the days ahead, we expect that we no longer see children hawking or carrying sand or selling fish shells and things like that during school hours. I expect that we have fuller classroom between the ages of six and eighteen and that parents will become more responsive to ensuring that their children go to school. He advised.

Commissioner defends

Commissioner of Education Gentle Emelah in his reaction said the 20 million out of school children in Nigeria was something that should give everybody concern. He said: “One of the legacies any government will give its citizen is quality education so we are calling on the federal ministry of education that the emphasis must be on education and here we have to step up to redefine education in Bayelsa state. “As we speak, today our government has introduced a new package for our primary education. As we are gathered here, we have over a thousand teachers at St Jude’s secondary school undertaking training on modern development on teaching. “In the next two or three, Bayelsa state will be at the top of education in this country. Those of us who are stakeholders, can take a walk and see what is happening at St Judes. “Our teachers are excited and I believe that by the time they get back to their schools, it is going to be a better story. “We are going to mop up our children in private school and bring them to public schools and I believe that through this, we will have less children on the street.”

Way forward

Victor Okubonanabo, the executive secretary of Bayelsa State Universal Basic Education board (SUBEB) disclosing the way forward said “The next step is that they are in the record of federal ministry of education. “From time to time, they will be bringing school uniforms, books, bags and sandals. You know basic education all over the country is free. They captured three hundred in the entire state, one hundred each from the three senatorial district. “There is no element of school fees. The general policy is that out of school is sometimes caused by lack of provision of uniforms, bags, sandals and so on. So that is the national standard they set. So what they offer is these learning materials to enable the children to go to school. “It is our responsibility to make sure that they are registered in schools and from time to time, we monitor and give report to federal ministry of education. They have already started registering. He disclosed.

