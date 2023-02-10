Diri boosts Bayelsa economy with SME grants

FactsI n any society, the importance of business (buying and selling) to sustain the economy can never be over-emphasised. Even though the system is not palatable for any sector of the economy in the country in recent times starting from education to politics to religion but the truth of the matter is that no economy thrives without business, especially the small scale businesses. Aside from the rich and the elites, the second class of people in the society are the middle people who even comprise about 70 per cent to 90 per cent of the population. It is not also different in Bayelsa State. Even though the state is a civil servant state but some people are still doing business buying and selling although most of the businesses in the state are owned by non-indigenes. That was why the state recently had a drawback business-wise when the demolition of illegal structures took place in the state sometime in 2021. The demolition affected mainly the small-scale businessmen and women in the state who deal mainly with petty things which were displayed then along the roads, at motor parks, besides the fences of some buildings which the government considered not acceptable.

Different areas

Places like Swali ultra-modern market, Kpansia market, Okaka market, and along Azikoro road among other places were affected but it truly affected the small-scale business owners. And many as a result of that demolition left the state most of whom were non-indigenes leaving the state with a few businessmen and women. Of course, the state was not busy with business as most of the people doing business were not from the state. It has been like that in the state to the extent that even perishable things eaten in this state are brought from outside the state. In the time past it is on record that when celebrations like Isaac Boro day or Igbo day are taking place in the Yenagoa metropolis, shops are closed down. You will not see anywhere to buy anything until the celebration will be over. And that has actually given the current prosperity government concern as the government under Governor Douye Diri started thinking of what to do to help build the economy of the state and to empower his own who are into small-scale business and to block the lacuna of non-indigenes closing shops at will that most of the times, residents will not see where to buy things.

Diri introduces Grants

Bearing that in mind, Governor Diri thought of a way to bring the state to a business hub and decided to empower the indigenes of the state. Initiating the programme which he called the women and youth’s empowerment programme, the scheme targeted to empower persons each from the 105 wards in the eight local governments of the state. All together on monthly basis, the Bayelsa State government empowers about 210 small-scale businesses with N200,000 each to rejuvenate the blue economy of the state according to the governor. Of course, that has been going on in the state in the last year with the state disbursing N50,000,000 on a monthly basis before governor Diri decided to increase the number with another 210 beneficiaries with another N50,000,000 now making it N100,000,000. According to the coordinating ministry (women’s affairs), the additional beneficiaries will start receiving their cash by the end of January when commissioner Faith Opene said the fund drops. And the joy of the programme is that it is meant for everybody both the physically challenged as much as you belong to a ward in the state and you have your PVC you are good to go but you cannot get the grant more than once.

Bayelsa Mouth Piece Discloses the Essence of the Project

Speaking in one of the outings, the commissioner for information, orientation and strategy in the state, Ayiba Duba, said the programme was designed to encourage small-scale business owners to expand their businesses. Duba also noted that the selection of beneficiaries was done without political consideration adding that governor Diri initiate the programme to encourage petty traders in the state to grow. He said, “Governor Diri has assured business owners that his administration will empower two business owners per ward with N200,000 across the eight local government areas every month, till the end of his first tenure.”

Ministry gives Explanation

Also speaking, the commissioner for women, children affairs, empowerment and social development, Faith Opene said the empowerment programme was aimed at helping small-scale businessmen and women to enlarge their businesses. Advising them, Faith Opene told the beneficiaries that the governor assured them it was time to empower the people so that they can help and grow in business and also grow the local economy “This grant is part of Governor Douye Diri’s commitment to assisting indigenous businesses to prosper. The only way to show gratitude is to put the money into your business. Governor Douye Diri is desirous of growing this local economy and creating wealth. He is doing his own bit by providing you with the enablement. The ball is now in your courts, don’t disappoint him.” “The money is for those that are in business already, like petty trading, hairdressing, tailoring, barbing saloon, food vendors and other small-scale businesses to help them grow their business because that is what the governor wants. If you add N200,000 to all these businesses that I have earlier mentioned, definitely the business will grow. We selected them from the grassroots through the wards, one man and one woman out of the 105 wards we have in the state totalling 210 persons. “Governor has increased the money from N50, 000,000 to N100, 000,000. More beneficiaries will be accommodated from 210 to 420 persons. We just started February last year, like I told them, we will be coming this year for monitoring. The day I will come to your shop and I don’t see any progress, you will see what I will do to you. “Nobody can collect the money twice. That is why we are putting some measures on the ground by doing biometrics and checking them from outside. And if you are doing well by the time we come, we can also recommend to the governor that you can do better if we add more money. That is what we will do on your behalf. “Machinery has been set up to monitor the beneficiaries and access the performance of the grant given to them. A report reaching us suggests that many beneficiaries are doing well. I urge new beneficiaries to sustain the tempo. The empowerment committee will go around the state for an on-the-spot assessment of the programme with a view to ensuring that it is meeting government objectives.”

Beneficiaries speak

In her reaction, one of the beneficiaries, Ebomotimi Waripamo, a baker, from Kolokuma Opokuma local government area of the state commended the state government for initiating the scheme. She thanked the prosperity government of Governor Diri and promised not to lavish the money on frivolous things. She said, “I am going to use the money judiciously to improve on my madiga (local bread) business and buy more goods to expand my business. I have been managing with the little cash I had without any visible progress but now that the government has given me this big money, I will invest it in my business and I promise to use the money well. The prosperity government gave me N200,000 to add to my business, am really grateful.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...