Diri boosts Bayelsa Utd with N14m

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has given out N14 million motivation bonus to the state-owned Bayelsa United after its victory over visiting AS Ashanti Golden Boys of Guinea in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday. The match played at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex in Yenagoa saw the youthful Bayelsa team winning by four goals to two.

 

His Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Monday, said before the game commenced, Governor Diri promised to handsomely encourage the players if they emerged victorious.

 

He told the players and officials that the team would get N10m for a win and N1m for any goal scored; a promise he redeemed immediately after the game. Diri, who congratulated the club for the victory, urged the players not to allow it get into their heads but should rather spur them to more victories.

 

ThegovernorpresentedabrandnewCoasterbustotheteam. Diri said the state was proud of the teams for bringing glory to Bayelsa. His words: “We made this commitment to our two clubsides, Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens. Today I’m happy that it is being fulfilled.”

