Diri calls for patriotism as Resident Doctors meet in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has appealed to medical doctors and other health practitioners to show more patriotism by joining forces with progressive elements in the country to turn around the health sector.

Governor Diri made the appeal Friday while declaring open the annual conference of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Medical Centre Chapter, which is holding at the Bayelsa Medical University in Yenagoa.

Commenting on the conference with the theme: “Brain Drain and Residency Training Programme in Nigeria: The Way Forward,” he urged doctors and other professionals to make necessary sacrifices in building the country.

Represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor pointed out that although government has not done enough in terms of their remuneration and welfare, health personnel rank among better paid workers in the country.

He insisted that the conditions under which doctors work have relatively improved compared to what was obtainable in the 1980s, expressing optimism that there could be more improvement in the near future.

According to Diri, an Executive Bill on Residency has been sent to the state House of Assembly which will soon be passed and signed into law to address some of the needs of resident doctors.

Speaking as Chairman of the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of the Bayelsa Medical University, Professor Ebitimitula, represented by his deputy, Prof Paingha Joe-Alagoa, expressed concern over the increasing rate of brain drain and stressed the need to curb it for the greater good of the country.

The conference, which is expected to round off on Sunday next week, featured presentation of a paper on the theme by the President of the Commonwealth Medical Association, Dr Osahon Enabulele.

Like this: Like Loading...