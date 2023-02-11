Diri cautions govt appointees working against PDP’s candidates

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has sounded note of warning to some members of the Peoples Democratic Party in his cabinet whom he said were using his name to work against candidates of the party to desist forthwith or resign. Speaking on Friday at Igiebiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area during the flag off medical outreach, Diri said the last time he checked, he was still the leader of the party in the state, noting that he has not directed anybody to work against any candidate of the party.

Declaring that all the candidates of the party are still candidates, he maintained that,”I’m hearing that some people are using my name to support candidates in other parties ‘‘I have not directed anybody to work for any candidate in another party.

I’m still the leader of the party and all the candidates are my candidates. “For those that are in PDP and are still working against the party, I’m telling you now to desist. You cannot be eating from PDP and still be working against the party. I advise you now to tender your resignation or I show you the way out.’’

