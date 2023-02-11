Diri charges commercial buses on use of newly commissioned terminal

With the recent commissioning of the Bayelsa State transport terminal, Governor Douye Diri has ordered all road transporters to immediately relocate to the Igbogene car park. Speaking during the official commissioning of the terminal as part of activities marking his third year anniversary, he stated that no commercial vehicle will henceforth go beyond the bus terminal at Igbogene. Governor Diri disclosed that vehicles have been made available to convey passengers from the terminal to the difference parts of the state. He stated, “Now to all of our transporters, who are coming in from other states, who have transport terminals littered across all our state, today marks the end of it. “All transporters will terminate at this point. The state government has already procured vehicles that will take commuters from here to their destinations inside Yenagoa.

“Public funds have been put in here by my immediate past predecessor. If I had abandoned this project, all those funds would have been wasted. “As things are happening today, there has to be change at the federal level.” Speaking earlier, the former governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson, said that Bayelsans were seeing continuity in a very special way and transfer of baton for the first time, adding that, “You will see continuity in several years to come.”

