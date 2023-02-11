News

Diri charges commercial buses on use of newly commissioned terminal

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

With the recent commissioning of the Bayelsa State transport terminal, Governor Douye Diri has ordered all road transporters to immediately relocate to the Igbogene car park. Speaking during the official commissioning of the terminal as part of activities marking his third year anniversary, he stated that no commercial vehicle will henceforth go beyond the bus terminal at Igbogene. Governor Diri disclosed that vehicles have been made available to convey passengers from the terminal to the difference parts of the state. He stated, “Now to all of our transporters, who are coming in from other states, who have transport terminals littered across all our state, today marks the end of it. “All transporters will terminate at this point. The state government has already procured vehicles that will take commuters from here to their destinations inside Yenagoa.

“Public funds have been put in here by my immediate past predecessor. If I had abandoned this project, all those funds would have been wasted. “As things are happening today, there has to be change at the federal level.” Speaking earlier, the former governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson, said that Bayelsans were seeing continuity in a very special way and transfer of baton for the first time, adding that, “You will see continuity in several years to come.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Strike: You can’t gag workers, NLC tells NASS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said members of the National Assembly, particularly members of House of Representatives, cannot gag workers by proposing a Bill to outlaw strikes and other industrial actions, especially by the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU).   A Member of the House of Representatives from Enugu State, Simon Atige, had championed […]
News

Kwara Revenue Agency generates over N18b in 1st half of 2022

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

…Promotes 332 staff  The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has generated the sum of N18.036 b to the coffers of the state government in the first half of 2022, marking a N2 billion leap from revenue collection of N16 billion for half year 2021. This was disclosed in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, by the Executive Chairman […]
News

Body count from collapsed Ikoyi building rises to 15

Posted on Author Reporter

  Five more bodies have been pulled out of the debris of the 21-storey building which collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, bringing the death toll to 15, so far. Also, the number of those rescued remains nine. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Southwest Zonal Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, gave the update on Tuesday afternoon. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica