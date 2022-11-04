Diri, Clark fault Humanitarian Affairs Minister over flood reports

Following the large scale impact of flood that hit Bayelsa State recently, including the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has ruled out special intervention for Bayelsa State as it is not among the 10 most ravaged states in the country. The Minister, Mrs Sadiya Umar Farouk, said by her ministry’s assessment, Bayelsa State’s flooding was not as serious as 10 other states and rated Jigawa State’s as most affected. But Diri yesterday disclosed that the recent flood which ravaged his state had cost the state government about N2 billion so far. He spoke while featuring on the Arise TV Morning Show programme anchored by Dr Reuben Abati and Mr Oseni Rufai.

He said: “What we have spent so far, I have not asked for the books. It would be between the neighbourhood of N1.5 billion to N2 billion or thereabouts. When I ask for the books, then I will get the total expenditure; because beyond the food and relief items. “As I have pointed out, the medicals and pharmaceuticals are differently also attended to and our movement again to these communities and what we also give to them.”

Diri’s submission was, however, corroborated by the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, who had blasted Farouk as being inhumane as due attention was not given to areas hit by floods in Bayelsa and other parts of the South. But Farouk, while featuring on the State House Weekly Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday said Bayelsa State flooding was not as serious as being claimed. Meanwhile, Clark criticized the minister for rating Jigawa state as the most affected by the current floods as against the coastal state of Bayelsa. He said: “We have a humanitarian minister that is not humane, who was only active to carryout school feeding of school children who were confined to their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown. “In such an urgent situation of ravaging flood, she has decided to maintain a disquieting quietness. Bodies like the National Emergency Agency (NEMA), were not able to take proactive measures.

