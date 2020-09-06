Metro & Crime

Diri Congratulates Dickson, Cleopas

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, at the weekend said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carefully selected its candidates for the October 31 Central and West senatorial districts bye-election.

Speaking in Yenagoa after his predecessor Seriake Dickson and the immediate past chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas, emerged  as candidates for Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central senatorial districts respectively, Diri said he was satisfied with the process and commended the aspirants and delegates for their orderly conduct throughout the exercise.
A statement by his Acting Chief Preas Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said the governor lauded the transparent and peaceful conduct of the primary elections held in Yenagoa and Sagbama.
He called on members of the party to close ranks and work for the success of its candidates in the senatorial bye-elections.
He expressed the confidence that the PDP will emerge victorious in both elections.
His words: “You will attest to the fact that the primary was very orderly, transparent and fair. I am very sure that everybody is satisfied with the conduct. PDP is always throwing up the best candidates.
“You can also agree with me that in PDP we carefully select and nominate our candidates. You can see the difference between the candidates of the PDP and any other party.”
While congratulating former Governor Dickson and Cleopas, he described them as the perfect choice to emerge as candidates.

