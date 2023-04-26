Diri Empowers 840 Small Business Owners With N200m Grant

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yes – terday presented a grant of N200 million to 840 beneficiaries under the state government’s Women and Youth Empowerment Programme for small and medium scale entrepreneurs (SMEs).

The grant was presented to four beneficiaries each from the 105 political wards across the eight local government areas of the state for January and February 2023.

It is part of the administration’s initiative to spur micro businesses and economic growth in the state with each beneficiary getting N200, 000.

Addressing the beneficiaries in Yenagoa, Diri said the SME programme is one of a series of empowerment schemes designed for Bayelsans desirous of doing business.