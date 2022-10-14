Diri empowers 850 more trainees

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has presented entrepreneurship tools to another set of 850 skills acquisition trainees. He presented the starter packs to the second batch of the Douye Diri Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme yesterday at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa. No fewer than 1,664 beneficiaries have so far been trained under the scheme in the past one year.

Addressing the trainees during the graduation ceremony, Diri urged them to utilise the training to empower themselves economically and become employers of labour. His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted the governor as describing the participants as the torchbearers of his Prosperity Administration and directed the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment to engage additional 800 trainees for the scheme. Diri, who said the training would be continuous, urged operators of the programme to monitor the progress of the beneficiaries and make periodic reports to his office.

