Diri flays attempt to ethnicise Bayelsa fertiliser project

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has strongly condemned an attempt to cause ethnic disharmony in the state through the Brass Fertiliser and Petrochemical Company project.

Diri, who was reacting to a trending post on social media accusing him of plans to scuttle the project as it was allegedly not sited in a “core Ijaw area,” said those behind the allegation do not mean well for the state and the Ijaw nation.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah on Monday, he said only enemies of the state could concoct such falsehood and spread fake news on social media in order to create ethnic disaffection.

Governor Diri maintained that his administration was committed to the unity and progress of the state and the Ijaw nation rather than engaging in pettiness and promoting a divisive agenda.

“As governor of the only homogenous Ijaw state, I owe our people the responsibility of promoting and preserving our unity. Having being in the frontlines of advocacy for a better Ijaw nation in the past, I cannot now negate those cherished principles and ideals. It is therefore out of sync to ascribe to my person such primordial and base sentiments,” he said.

Diri called on critical stakeholders, including the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, whose ministry supervises the project, to consider the overall interest of the state while working with others to ensure the project succeeds.

