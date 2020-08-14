News

Diri forwards commissioner-nominees’ list to Assembly

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday forwarded the names of 24 people as Commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as members of the State Executive Council (SEC). The cabinet list came exactly after six months that he was sworn in as governor following the Supreme Court verdict that disqualified the governor-elect, David Lyon. According to the list forwarded to the state House of Assembly and which was read on the floor of the House by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Owudogu Kozigena, the Commissioner nominees are expected to appear before the House on Tuesday, August 18 for screening.

Three of the nominees are from Brass Local Government Area; three from Ekeremor LGA; two from Kolokuma/Opokuma, the governor’s LGA and three others from Nembe LGA; as well as three nominees from Ogbia LGA, the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Council. Also, three persons are nominated from former Governor Seriake Dickson’s Sagbama LGA; while four people were nominated from Southern Ijaw LGA and three from Yenagoa LGA.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has called for support for the Governor Diri to enable him to deliver effectively on his electoral promise of prosperity to the people. Dickson, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, made the call yesterday while reacting to the list of Commissionernominees forwarded to the House of Assembly on Tuesday by the governor for legislative approval. The former governor commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful and stakeholders for their support and show of understanding during the various consultative meetings that preceded the emergence of the commissioner nominees list.

Our Reporters

