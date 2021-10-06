Metro & Crime

Diri grants amnesty to 9 inmates

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe  Yenagoa

…advises them to change their ways

 

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has granted amnesty to nine inmates of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Okaka in Yenagoa, advising them to change their ways and become responsible members of society.

 

Making the pronouncement yesterday in Yenagoa, the Governor, however, expressed displeasure over the number of inmates in custody, saying that the only way the centre can be decongested was through reduction in crime rate in the state.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dan Alabrah, said it was his constitutional duty to grant amnesty to inmates based on recommendations from the committee on prerogative of mercy.

 

The statement reads, “Whereas you have all made written applications seeking for this discretionary exercise by the government   of Bayelsa State, I have also, in consultation with the committee on prerogative of mercy and in accordance with the laws of Bayelsa State and in exercise of my constitutional powers as the governor of Bayelsa State, hereby grant you mercy.

 

“I do not believe we should have this centre congested with our brothers and sisters. In other words, the propensity for crime  and criminality must be reduced.

 

That is the only way we can decongest the Okaka Correctional Centre. If we grant amnesty and there is still the propensity to continue in crime, no amount of jail delivery can decongest this prison.

 

“My advice to you is that you change your ways, change your approach to life and become responsible members of society and contribute to the good image of Bayelsa State.”

 

In her remarks, the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri, thanked the governor for the visit and expressed optimism that he would help decongest the centre.

