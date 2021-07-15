Diri imposes curfew on Bayelsa communities over violence

Governor Douye Diri yesterday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Nembe, Bassambiri, Ogbolomabiri and environs in Bayelsa State. The curfew was imposed because of a violent crisis in Nembe leading to the breakdown of law and order and disruption of public peace in the communities by “yet-tobe- identified individuals”.

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Crowther Duba, said in a statement yesterday that the curfew would be in force from 6pm to 6am daily, until the security situation in the affected communities improved. Duba said the relevant security formations had been mobilised to enforce the curfew. He advised residents of the area to comply with the curfew in their own interest.

The commissioner urged residents of Nembe and aggrieved individuals in the area to allow peace to reign by seeking civilised alternatives to resolve whatever might have caused the recent unfortunate situation. He said: “Bayelsa State government has reviewed the reports of a violent crisis in Nembe leading to a breach of public peace and law by yet-to-be-identified individuals.

