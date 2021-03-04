Diri inaugurates road, school projects in Delta

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday inaugurated two roads and school projects constructed by his Delta State counterpart, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in Warri area, with a call on Deltans to sustain prevailing peace in the state.

The projects are the Ubeji access road in Warri South Local Government Area, access road from NPA to Warri Refinery and Petrochemicals in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area and Ighogbadu Secondary School, Okumagba Layout, Warri. Diri lauded Okowa for linking communities in oilrich Warri with motorable roads and providing functional schools. According to him, the completion and inauguration of the projects will enhance the economy of the communities and also connect them to other parts of the state.

The Bayelsa Governor described Okowa as the pride of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a promise keeper, urging him not to relent in endearing himself to Deltans with his human capital and infrastructural development. While pledging sustenance of the symbiotic relationship between Delta and Bayelsa, he called on Deltans to continue to support the governor to enable him record more feats in his commitment to building a stronger Delta.

