Diri increases grant to SMEs from N50m to N100m monthly

Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has increased the monthly grants the state gives to small business owners in all the 105 wards from N50 million monthly to N100 million.

This, he said, was part of efforts to transform the state’s economy if his administration towards developing and harnessing the economic potentialof theaquaticenvironment of the state.

Recall that the state government had been giving out N200,000 each to some small scale business owners from the 105 wards in the state every month. Speaking at the weekend, in Twon-Brass Island, during the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa East senatorial campaign, Diri said the wealth of the state lied in the Atlantic ocean.

He stated that his administration would do all within its power to harness the resources in the ocean for the benefit of the people, adding that it necessitated the ongoing construction of the three senatorial roads leading to the blue economy zone of the state.

He said: “Assuring that his administration will not play politics with development of the state, the governor said the ongoing big-ticket Nembe-Brass road in Bayelsa East was a testament to his administration’s seriousness to develop all parts of the state.

“We are also building a local economy for our people. Every month we give out N50 million grants to small business owners in all the 105 wards in the state. Now we are increasing that sum to N100 million. We want our people to be involved in small businesses

