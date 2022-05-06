Diri insists South needs North to actualise presidency

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said no region can produce the president of the country without the support of other regions. He specifically stated that the demand of the southern governors that the presidency be zoned to the South cannot be achieved without the support of the North and vice versa. Diri spoke yesterday when a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, visited him at Government House, Yenagoa.

While restating the call for the PDP to zone the presidency to the South, Diri stressed the need for political offices to be rotated among different parts of the country to ensure equity, fairness and justice as exemplified by the PDP in its last national convention.

He said: “Nigeria is waiting for PDP. Our party must be united and support whoever emerges. Even in our quest for a southern president, we need the north. We have to court the north, speak with the north and whoever that God so appoints to be the president. “But let us all caution ourselves that we are in opposition.

“At the end of the day, the final decider is God. If God decides it won’t be a president from the south, we cannot run away from that decision. We will stand by our party and work with that person. “I like to restate and reemphasise that we need to be at the centre. Nigeria is falling apart and we need to rescue the country. The world is looking up to PDP for Nigeria to work again.” Speaking earlier, Senator Bala Mohammed, had advised other PDP aspirants to be humble in the quest to get support for their presidential ambition. Bala said: “Those of us that have come out, let us have humility. We have to have the synergy and understanding that we are just stepping out because it is time for us to step out.”

