Diri kicks off 3rd anniversary, inaugurates health, transport projects

Activities marking the third anniversary of the Governor Douye Diri administration in Bayelsa State commence today with the inauguration of two projects in the health and transport sectors. The projects are the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme (BHIS) Complex and the Bayelsa State Transport Terminal, located at Igbogene.

The Senator Diri administration will be three years on February 14. A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying at the 100th State Executive Council meeting, held at the Government House, Yenagoa, the state capital, that several other legacy projects across the state would be inaugurated by prominent Nigerians as part of the anniversary activities.

The projects include the dual carriage way from Igbogene to the Tombia- Amassoma Road, which the governor said his administration would award for its second phase that will extend to Onopa. Governor Diri assured the people of the state of completion of the three senatorial road projects, saying that the Bayelsa West Senatorial District road construction had reached Ekeremor and would also be inaugurated during the third anniversary.

