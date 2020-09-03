Diri laments lopsided revenue sharing formula

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has again bemoaned a situation where the adverse impact of oil exploration activities is felt by the people of the state, while other people are benefiting from the outcome of the production. The governor, who, therefore, called for a reversal of the situation, described as “unfair and unjust” the revenue sharing formula between the Federal Government and the states, which are the federating units of the country. Diri, while speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, when a delegation from the Revenue Mobilisation Alloca-tion and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) visited him, said it was high time the revenue formula was changed to reflect the principles of true federalism, which promote equity and justice.

The Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted the governor as urging the RMAFC to be agents of change to ensure that the current abnormalities in the nation’s federal structure were corrected. He described as shocking the recent categorisation of Bayelsa State among five states that are insolvent by the commission, given the fact that it is about the highest producer of oil and gas, which is the mainstay of the Nigerian economy.

Diri renewed the call on oil multinationals to relocate their headquarters to Bayelsa State and other states in the Niger Delta region where they have their main operations, saying the relocation of their operation headquarters to the region would shore up the revenue base of the states. The governor, therefore, expressed the readiness of the state government to engage in regular dialogue with relevant agencies, insisting that such effort is the way out of the current unfortunate situation.

