Diri laments the spate of oil theft in Niger Delta region

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has lamented that oil theft, which also affects government at all levels, has denied the locals their means of livelihood, stressing that if it is not stopped or reduced drastically, the implications would be grave.

Assuring of the state’s collaboration to tackle the menace of oil theft, which he says poses a serious threat to the Niger Delta region, he remarked that oil theft has seriously affected the environment and image of the region negatively.

Speaking at the Government House, Yenagoa, Tuesday when he received a Federal Government delegation led by the minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, he called for urgent actions to end the ugly trend in the interest of the region and the country at large.

Recalling how the Chief of Defence Staff had talks with governors on the same issue, Diri welcomed collaborative efforts between the states and the Federal Government to tackle the menace assuring the delegation that his administration will play its role in ensuring that it is tackled effectively.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

