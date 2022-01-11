News

Diri: Only PDP can rescue Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri and his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike have said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stand a good chance of producing President Muhamadu Buhari’s successor in 2023. They spoke yesterday at Government House, Yenagoa. According to Diri, only the PDP can rescue Nigeria from insecurity and economic woes. The governor, who described the presidency as “a sacred office”, said the party had been repositioned to win the 2023 presidential election. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that the PDP is the only party with the pedigree to give Nigerians hope and a sense of direction. He said: “The presidency is one sacred office and we must do everything to protect it and ensure that our party clinches victory at the 2023 general polls. “The number one thing for our party is our unity. Second is who becomes President. We have a capable national chairman that can steer us back to power come 2023.” While commending Wike for demonstrating leadership and purposeful governance, Diri said Niger Delta needed to unite more to tackle their common challenges, particularly in the areas of environmental pollution and underdevelopment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG to fully implement Tokenization Solution –NIMC

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government yesterday said it has perfected plans to commence the full implementation of the tokenization solution on January 1, 2022. The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Mr Aliyu Aziz, disclosed this in Abuja at stakeholder workshop on tokenization solution. New Telegraph learnt that the NIN Tokenization solution provides a coded representation […]
News

UYOCCIMA to boost A’Ibom economy with 1,500 business in 2021

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

…urges FG to fix bad roads in S’South, S’East The Uyo Chamber of Commerce Industries Mine and Agriculture (UYOCCIMA) has projected that it would create 1,500 viable businesses in Akwa Ibom State by 2021.   The initiative, which will be achieved with the support of the state government, is intended to boost the economic activities […]
News Top Stories

Wike: Southern governors’ ban on open grazing irrevocable

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port -Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that the ban on open grazing imposed Southern governors is irrevocable, stressing that the same thing is applicable to other resolutions of the governors.   He said those opposed to the resolutions taken by Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, should realise that no section of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica