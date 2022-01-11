Diri: Only PDP can rescue Nigeria

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri and his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike have said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stand a good chance of producing President Muhamadu Buhari’s successor in 2023. They spoke yesterday at Government House, Yenagoa. According to Diri, only the PDP can rescue Nigeria from insecurity and economic woes. The governor, who described the presidency as “a sacred office”, said the party had been repositioned to win the 2023 presidential election. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that the PDP is the only party with the pedigree to give Nigerians hope and a sense of direction. He said: “The presidency is one sacred office and we must do everything to protect it and ensure that our party clinches victory at the 2023 general polls. “The number one thing for our party is our unity. Second is who becomes President. We have a capable national chairman that can steer us back to power come 2023.” While commending Wike for demonstrating leadership and purposeful governance, Diri said Niger Delta needed to unite more to tackle their common challenges, particularly in the areas of environmental pollution and underdevelopment.
