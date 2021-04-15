News

Diri: Oporoma road to be completed during my administration

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday restated that he would break the jinx that Oporoma being a Local Government Area headquarters without access road under his administration. The governor, who promised that his administration would construct the bridge to Oporoma, assured the people that funds would not be a problem to complete the project given its importance not just to the people of the local government, but to the state at large.

Diri, who disclosed this Yenagoa, the state capital, restated his commitment to develop the entire state, stressing that he was elected to improve the people’s well-being. He thanked the people Southern Ijaw for taking ownership of the Yenagoa- Oporoma Road project and protecting it as against the practice where people in other areas stopped construction work due to selfish demands. He expressed gratitude to the people for appreciating his efforts and noted that he was encouraged to do more for people of the area and the state at large, “In Ijaw culture, we always show appreciation. Whether you came or not, you are the ones who asked me to do it.

That road is for you; it is for us in the state. You are actually the owners. “Let me however added that you have made history. I have not heard of any other local government area where the governor is performing his duties and the people still think it wise to come and say thank you. The governor stated, He stressed the need for communities to avoid the temptation of signing Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOUs) with companies without involving the state government, assuring the people that the government is existing to protect their interests and to make them prosper.

