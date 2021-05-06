Diri orders immediate reinstatement of mobile court in Yenagoa

News

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the mobile court at the Swali Market in the state capital to prosecute defaulters who would want to trade illegally around the ultra-modern market. The governor had banned every form of street trading around Swali Market and all other markets within the state capital. Handing the order yesterday, Dovernor Diri said all illegal structures and traders around all markets in Yenagoa, the state capital, should be removed. The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said the pronouncement was necessitated by the resurgence of clashes between rival cult groups at the Swali Market area. Governor Diri recalled that at the inception of his administration, illegal traders and structures were evacuated from the Swali Market to bring sanity to the area, but expressed regret that it had been repossessed by miscreants and traders.

