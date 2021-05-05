Metro & Crime

Diri Orders immediate reinstatement of mobile court in Yenagoa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has ordered the immediate reinstatement of mobile court at the Swali market to prosecute defaulters who will want to trade illegally around the modern market.
To this end the governor has banned every form of street trading around Swali market and all other markets within the state capital.
Handing down the order on Wednesday, the governor said all illegal structures and traders around all markets in Yenagoa, the state capital, should be vacated.
The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, said the pronouncement was necessitated by the resurgence of clashes between rival cult groups at the Swali market area.
Governor Diri recalled that at the inception of his administration, illegal traders and structures were evacuated from the Swali market to bring sanity to the area regretted that it had been reoccupied by miscreants and traders.

Our Reporters

