Diri pays tribute to Dickson’s political strategy

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Monday went down memory lane on his political journey with his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, describing the latter as a political strategist. Governor Diri stated this when he received the senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial district in his hometown, Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

The governor recalled how both of them began their political journey serving in past civilian administrations in the state, except one. His Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted the governor as saying that their long-standing relationship was of a mutual brotherly bond. Diri emphasised that his predecessor had always been instrumental in his political successes and recalled that his first elected position as member of the National Assembly was achieved under the leadership of Dickson. He also narrated how his smooth transition from the House of Representatives to the Senate and now governor of the state, became possible because Dickson believed in his capacity to consolidate on the legacies laid for the state. He said: “Dickson and I have known each other long before the creation of Bayelsa State in 1996.

We had been involved in Ijaw activism in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and later served in other administrations in the state. “Like he (Dickson) rightly mentioned; it is only in one administration both of us did not serve in this state. And we never knew he would become governor, but because that was his destiny, it came to pass.”

 

