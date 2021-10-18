Diri: PDP govs performing better than counterparts

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have performed better than other governors.

Diri, who spoke in Adamawa on Saturday as chairman of the PDP National Electoral Committee for the conduct of the state congress, also said the opposition party was focused on taking over power at the centre in 2023.

The congress, which returned Tahir Shehu as chairman with 2422 votes, was held at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area of the state. Governor Adamu Fintiri and former Vice President AtikuAbubakarwereamong the delegates that voted.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, Diri urged party members to remain united to ensure a return to power.

He said: “Nigerians are tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and are waiting for the PDP to take over. I assure you that come 2023, the PDP will take over the presidency.”

