Diri provides operational base for Zone 16 headquarters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has announced the provision of a temporary operational base and official accommodation for the Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) in charge of the Zone 16, pledging that the state security team would work out the modalities for a smooth take-off of the permanent office of the Command.

The governor disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, when the newly deployed AIG in charge of Zone 16, Austin Agbolahan, visited him in his office, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the police high command for establishing the Zone 16 Police Headquarters in Yenagoa. Diri, however, added that the Zone would go a long way in boosting his administration’s stance on zero tolerance for crime in the state.

The governor said: “Let me express my profound gratitude to the Inspector General of Police and indeed President Buhari for approving the siting of this new police headquarters in the state covering Bayelsa and Rivers State. “With the coming of this zonal command, it is a signal that there is no hiding place for criminal elements in the state. Therefore, they should have a change of heart and join the government in promoting peaceful co-existence in Yenagoa and its environs.”

