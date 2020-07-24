News

Diri provides operational base for Zone 16 headquarters

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has announced the provision of a temporary operational base and official accommodation for the Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) in charge of the Zone 16, pledging that the state security team would work out the modalities for a smooth take-off of the permanent office of the Command.

The governor disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, when the newly deployed AIG in charge of Zone 16, Austin Agbolahan, visited him in his office, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the police high command for establishing the Zone 16 Police Headquarters in Yenagoa. Diri, however, added that the Zone would go a long way in boosting his administration’s stance on zero tolerance for crime in the state.

The governor said: “Let me express my profound gratitude to the Inspector General of Police and indeed President Buhari for approving the siting of this new police headquarters in the state covering Bayelsa and Rivers State. “With the coming of this zonal command, it is a signal that there is no hiding place for criminal elements in the state. Therefore, they should have a change of heart and join the government in promoting peaceful co-existence in Yenagoa and its environs.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG gets $890m to combat malaria, TB, HIV

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…to receive $21.9m to boost COVID-19 testing capacity The Federal Government has received grant worth $890 million from Global Fund (GF), to combat malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS for a period of three years – 2021 to 2023. Also, an additional $21.9 million has been approved to support Nigeria’s COVID-19 response, with specific target on procurement […]
News

WHO: Contact tracing is most important step in COVID-19 fight

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no excuse, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief said on Monday. “Although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus […]
News

Sue National Caretaker C’ttee to court, face sanction –Lagos AP

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, yesterday warned its members against instituting any court case against the party’s National Caretaker Committee, warning that, “Such moves would incur the full wrath of the party’s leadership on such member(s).” The Lagos APC’s warning was contained in a statement issued by Mr. Tunde […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: