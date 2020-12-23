Metro & Crime

Diri receives 10 rescued expatriates

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Wednesday, received 10 expatriates that were rescued by security agencies in the state from the den of kidnappers.

 

The foreign sailors were kidnapped on November 25 from their vessel along the Pennington River in neighbouring Delta State and brought into Bayelsa.

 

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement listed the victims as three Lebanese, four Indians, two Egyptians and one Cameronian.
An official of the Department of State Services (DSS), who presented the freed vessel workers to Governor Diri at the Government House in Yenagoa, said it took the concerted effort of security personnel in both Bayelsa and Delta states to rescue them.

 

While addressing the media, Diri called on those responsible for such criminal acts to turn a new leaf, stating that kidnapping was not a business.

 

The governor, who thanked God for the safe return of the victims, said his government was working very hard to rid the state of kidnappers.

 

He equally thanked the security operatives for their professionalism in the rescue operation, especially when he got the information that the victims were being held in the state.

 

The governor emphasised that his administration was working round the clock to ensure zero tolerance for crime and criminality in the state.

 

Our Correspondent
