Diri receives senator, former Reps, APC, YDP defectors to PDP

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has urged the politicians and political class in the state to shun politics of hatred and animosity in the interest of development of the state. The governor, who made the call yesterday while receiving members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Young Democratic Party (YDP) that defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House, Yenagoa, the state capital, said the only way they could benefit from the state is to unite for the purpose of development.

The defectors include former Nigerian Ambassador to Venezuela, Felix Oboro as well as former members of the House of Representatives, who are Bolous Indiamaowei, Mike Epengule and Graham Ipigansi, who dumped APC for PDP. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that the time had come for people of the state to spread love, rather than acrimony in the interest of progress of the state.

He expressed delight over the decision of members of the opposition parties to join forces with his administration in order to move the state forward, saying posterity would be kind to them for putting the interest of the state above personal considerations.

Diri, however, noted that rejoining the PDP was a journey back home for the members of the opposition party, even as he urged the state chapter of the PDP to restore their rights and privileges after their formal defection. He said: “There is no reason to hate ourselves when we should love.

This is the time to bring back brotherly love. We all craved for the creation of Bayelsa State while we were in Rivers State. I do not think we wanted to create a Bayelsa State where we would hate ourselves and underdeveloped the state.”

