Diri: RMAFC deducting Bayelsa funds in favour of Rivers unacceptable

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday flayed the deduction of the state’s revenue by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in favour of Rivers State, following a high court ruling. Governor Diri said the hurried implementation of the ruling was unacceptable and subjudice as the state’s appeal was pending at the Supreme Court.

He also said that it was tantamount to ceding a Bayelsa territory indirectly to Rivers.

 

The Bayelsa governor expressed dissatisfaction when RMAFC Federal Commissioners representing the South-South region paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Yenagoa.

 

Diri in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, called on the commission to revisit its decision until the apex court gave a final verdict on the boundary dispute between both states. He lamented that the action had significantly af-fected the state’s allocation for the month of September.

 

He said: “The action by the commission is tantamount to ceding a part of Bayelsa State to Rivers State, which can breach the peace between both sister states. “I will still appeal to your chairman and members of your commission to revisit this deduction from the monthly allocation of Bayelsa.

 

I have in this regard written letters to the President, the Vice-President, the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Accountant- General. I will follow it up by visiting their offices. “We want to explore a peaceful method.

 

But what the commission has done can degenerate into crisis that we are having between these sister states. I don’t think that my people from Oluasiri in Nembe and all of us from Bayelsa will accept ceding any part of our territories to anybody

