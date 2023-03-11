Travel & Tourism

Diri ’s SSA on Tourism calls for protec tion of endangered species

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comments Off on Diri ’s SSA on Tourism calls for protec tion of endangered species

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Bayelsa State Governor on Tourism, Dr. Piriye Kiyaramo has charged communities across the state to be protective of the environment and endangered wildlife, noting that their conservation and responsible use guarantees the continual existence of humanity as man depends on their for daily existence. Kiyaramo gave this charge when he spoke during the celebration of the World Wildlife Day 2023, as he stressed that indigenous communities are most effective guardians of their biodiversity.

The SSA lamented that the increased rate of wildlife poaching activities in the state, especially the poaching of gorillas and chimpanzees at the Edumenum National Park is alarming. This is as he appealed to the community leaders to protect wildlife habitats with a view to building a thriving future for humanity. According to him, the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, is committed to preserving all species within the state’s six forest reserves, including rare plant through a legal framework, saying that the government will not fold its arms to watch the state’s forests being degraded. The governor’s aide explained that the theme of this year’s World Wildlife Day, which is ‘Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation’ highlights the urgent need to work across governments, civil society, and the private sector to turn commitment into action, pointing out that World Wildlife Day, provides offers opportunity to reflect on man’s responsibility to protect the magnificent diversity of life on planet earth.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary General of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna andFlora(CITES), IvonneHiguero, said,“human activities are laying waste to once-thriving forests, jungles, farmland, oceans, rivers, seas, and lakes. One million species teeter on the brink of extinction, due to habitat destruction, fossil fuel pollution and the worsening climate crisis.

We must end this war on nature”. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, which has helped to protect thousands of plants and animals, just as the last year’s agreement on the Kunming- Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework marked an important step towards putting our planet on a path to healing. We need much bolder actions now to cut emissions, accelerate renewable, and build climate resilience. It is a United Nations International Day to celebrate all the world’s wild animals and plants and the contribution that they make to our lives and the health of the planet. This date was chosen as it is the birthday of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, (CITES), signed in 1973. This World Wildlife Day is also a celebration of

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Delightsome treats at Southern Sun Hotel

Posted on Author SULEIMAN HUSAINI

SULEIMAN HUSAINI, who before the outbreak of COVID – 19 was hosted to a night stay at Southern Sun Hotel Ikoyi by the hotel management, writes on his delightsome experience at the hotel Widely travelled across the country and stay in different hotels of all sorts, my recent one night stay at Southern Sun Hotel, […]
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian unfolds new terminal with bio safety measures

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced the successful completion of a new passenger terminal at its Addis Ababa Bole International Airport hub, with emphasis on Bio Security and Bio Safety measures. The new terminal has check-in hall with 60 check-in counters, 30 self-check-in kiosks, 10 self-bag drop/SBD/, 16 immigration counters with more e-gate provisions, 16 central […]
Travel & Tourism

We need to showcase best of our country to attract foreign tourists, says Okupe

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Dr. Adun Okupe, a tourism expert, is a senior advisor with Red Clay Advisory, host of the West African Tourism Roundtable Series and faculty member, Lagos Business School, is not just a consummate stakeholder in Nigerian tourism sector but also an enthusiastic consumer of travel of some sorts as she was exposed to tourism at […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica