Diri ’s SSA on Tourism calls for protec tion of endangered species

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Bayelsa State Governor on Tourism, Dr. Piriye Kiyaramo has charged communities across the state to be protective of the environment and endangered wildlife, noting that their conservation and responsible use guarantees the continual existence of humanity as man depends on their for daily existence. Kiyaramo gave this charge when he spoke during the celebration of the World Wildlife Day 2023, as he stressed that indigenous communities are most effective guardians of their biodiversity.

The SSA lamented that the increased rate of wildlife poaching activities in the state, especially the poaching of gorillas and chimpanzees at the Edumenum National Park is alarming. This is as he appealed to the community leaders to protect wildlife habitats with a view to building a thriving future for humanity. According to him, the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, is committed to preserving all species within the state’s six forest reserves, including rare plant through a legal framework, saying that the government will not fold its arms to watch the state’s forests being degraded. The governor’s aide explained that the theme of this year’s World Wildlife Day, which is ‘Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation’ highlights the urgent need to work across governments, civil society, and the private sector to turn commitment into action, pointing out that World Wildlife Day, provides offers opportunity to reflect on man’s responsibility to protect the magnificent diversity of life on planet earth.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary General of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna andFlora(CITES), IvonneHiguero, said,“human activities are laying waste to once-thriving forests, jungles, farmland, oceans, rivers, seas, and lakes. One million species teeter on the brink of extinction, due to habitat destruction, fossil fuel pollution and the worsening climate crisis.

We must end this war on nature”. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, which has helped to protect thousands of plants and animals, just as the last year’s agreement on the Kunming- Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework marked an important step towards putting our planet on a path to healing. We need much bolder actions now to cut emissions, accelerate renewable, and build climate resilience. It is a United Nations International Day to celebrate all the world’s wild animals and plants and the contribution that they make to our lives and the health of the planet. This date was chosen as it is the birthday of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, (CITES), signed in 1973. This World Wildlife Day is also a celebration of

