Diri scales another legal hurdle

The unmistakable hand of God in the life of Senator Douye Diri, and his rise to becoming the fifth democratic governor of Bayelsa State, was again demonstrated in the past week, when the Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissed an appeal against his candidacy in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

The apex court’s verdict was the latest of victories in a series of litigation that has dogged his path, from the primary contest to the November poll that the Divine One re-routed to Diri’s column.

God’s power is far-reaching, potent and impactful. When deployed, humans feel its presence and actions, which they term as miracles. However, such unexplained events only occur to those who have faith in God.

As Psalm 145:18 states: “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.” Diri believes that God is the Governor of Bayelsa, and he’s just a vessel. Thus, the Almighty truly perfected His works by giving Bayelsa the opportunity to experience true and meaningful leadership and economic progress on Diri’s watch.

The instant court appeal, filed by an aggrieved member of Diri’s platform, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was a follow-up to a case instituted at the Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State, to disqualify him from the November poll.

On February 13, 2020, when the judgement of the Supreme Court lifted him from defeat to victory, Diri acknowledged the fierce divinity of God, and declared himself “The Miracle Governor.”

And like a man after God’s heart, he has emphasized that his government isn’t a winner-takes-all but an inclusive authority for the liberation and prosperity of Bayelsa and its people.

Even as he extends a hand of fellowship to the opposition, to think of the good of the people, Diri’s purposeful, calm and diplomatic approach to burning issues is devoid of sentiments.

That said, Bayelsa people should not be in a rush to see works and fixing of the government, but exercise patience, and hopeful that Diri’s campaign promises would soon begin to bear fruits.

To be hopeful is not an exercise in futility, as hope fuels internal energy and brings to life the right atmosphere for the birthing of dreams. And every model, every prototype of distinction that stays and endures takes time and strategy to achieve.

As a technocrat, teacher and politician, Diri understands that putting out fire does not entail dousing it, but also identifying the source of the fire, and the leakages that could act as fuel for further fires.

If not properly handled, the crumbling of processes of governance that had sapped Bayelsa, may lead to low levels of expectation and success. So, Diri is taking his time to achieve the very best.

“For which of you, intending to build a tower, sitteth not down first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it.” (Luke 14:28)

The early stage of Diri’s governance started with adequate consultations with stakeholders across the state, to take stock of the people’s immediate challenges and fix them, to avoid a situation that could derail development in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

The governor has prioritised the tackling of insecurity, for the thriving of large-scale businesses and new enterprises that will take the state to global competitiveness.

Thus, the governor’s interface with security chiefs, community leaders and Bayelsa vigilante groups has yielded success through community policing. This has engendered unprecedented peace in the state.

Senator Diri, holding strongly to his oath to make Bayelsa an envy of other states in the South and Nigeria in general, has empowered the police force and neighbourhood watch with operational vehicles and gadgets. And stipends are paid to the operatives, to ensure security of life and property.

That is the way to connect the hospitable and good people of Bayelsa to his vision, as anyone, who engages the landlord to secure his territory, has not only done the right thing, but also empowered the landlord to become accountable.

Governor Diri has taken his team to speak with relevant investors to visit Bayelsa State and take advantage of the prevailing peace to bring smiles to the people.

The interface with investors is already yielding fruits, and with adequate deployment of resources, the dividend of democracy is assured the people of Bayelsa and the entire nation.

And Diri has ensured that whatever form of investments in the state would not exploit the people, but engage them in diverse ways, and enable Bayelsa to rise.

The governor has also shown tremendous care to the people in handling of the Coronavirus pandemic. And with the global economy picking up, Bayelsa desires to hoist its name, in the near future, in the community of “developed states” in Nigeria.

Everyone wants to have a fair day with destiny, and Bayelsa’s fair day has come through Governor Diri, who regularly publicly acknowledging the “hand of God” in his administration, has committed to doing great works, to turnaround the fortunes of ‘The Glory of All Lands’.

*Abanum writes from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Like this: Like Loading...