News

Diri: Shell headquarters should be in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has re-echoed his call on Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to relocate its operational headquarters to the state. Diri said given the historical significance of the state to Shell, there was no better location to site its headquarters. He restated this when the Shell Country Chair and SPDC Managing Director, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, led a management delegation on a courtesy visit to Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the Bayelsa helmsman as saying the presence of Shell in Bayelsa was essential for the economic benefits of both parties. He said: “On behalf of this Prosperity Administration and the people of Bayelsa State, I have been directed to invite you to relocate your headquarters back to your state, the peaceful state of Bayelsa. “You are aware that I’m an apostle of the relocation of your headquarters.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun APC: Group asks Tinubu to caution Aregbesola over splinter association

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A socio-political group, Dynamic Reformers, has appealed to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to urgently caution the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, to desist from disturbing the peace of the APC in the state and by extension, the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola. The group, which is […]
News

Edo people rejected bullion van democracy – Bode George

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has congratulated the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, over his re-election, stating that the people rejected bullion van democracy.   George, a former military governor of old Ondo State, noted that ahead of the 2023 elections, there is a dawning realization […]
News

Canadian tried in China on spy charges, no verdict announced

Posted on Author Reporter

  China on Friday put on trial one of two Canadians held for more than two years in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive. Canada said its consular officials were refused permission to attend the proceedings against Michael Spavor, who is accused by China of stealing state secrets, reports The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica