Diri: Shell headquarters should be in Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has re-echoed his call on Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to relocate its operational headquarters to the state. Diri said given the historical significance of the state to Shell, there was no better location to site its headquarters. He restated this when the Shell Country Chair and SPDC Managing Director, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, led a management delegation on a courtesy visit to Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday. A statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the Bayelsa helmsman as saying the presence of Shell in Bayelsa was essential for the economic benefits of both parties. He said: “On behalf of this Prosperity Administration and the people of Bayelsa State, I have been directed to invite you to relocate your headquarters back to your state, the peaceful state of Bayelsa. “You are aware that I’m an apostle of the relocation of your headquarters.”

