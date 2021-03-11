Diri signs Bayelsa’s anti-open grazing law

Bayelsa State government has enacted a law prohibiting open grazing as armed herders would from now be arrested. The Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law 2021 was signed into law by Governor Douye Diri on Monday at the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa. Diri said the essence of the law was to ensure harmonious living between cattle dealers and other inhabitants of the state and to forestall the violent clashes being experienced in other parts of the country. He said: “Bayelsa State welcomes all and sundry to eke out a living legitimately. The people of Bayelsa want to have a mutual and harmonious relationship with non-natives and natives. The essence of the law is to avert and forestall any clash between herdsmen, farmers, natives and non-natives as experienced in some states.” The law, according to him, stipulates that any herdsman found with arms, whether licenced or not, should be arrested.
Mum arrested for chaining teenage girl in Abia
Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have rescued a teenage girl, identified simply as Ada, chained and locked up by her mother in Abia State. The NSCDC officials also arrested the girl’s mother, Blessing, who claimed Ada was mentally challenged. Ada, a native of Obinkita village in Arochukwu Local Government […]
3rd Mainland Bridge: Lagos bans trading activities at Oyingbo
LagosStategovernmentyesterday saidthatithadbannedmarketing activities around Oyingbo to ensure free flow of traffic in the area. The ban followed the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge forroutinemaintenancebytheFederal Ministry of Works. The state Environmental Sanitation Corps also known as KAI, whichdisclosedthis, alsoreiterated its readiness torid theOyingboaxis of any impediment mostly caused bytheactivitiesof foodstuff traders who mostly occupy […]
Fayemi’s wife donates N23m equipment to Ekiti cancer centre
Wife of the Ekiti State governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, yesterday donated equipment worth over N23 million to the Adunni Olayinka Cancer Diagnostic Centre as part of activities marking this year’s cancer awareness week. The governor’s wife also announced that the fund amounting to N3 million had been paid for about 21 cancer patients to have […]
