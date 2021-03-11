Diri signs Bayelsa’s anti-open grazing law

Bayelsa State government has enacted a law prohibiting open grazing as armed herders would from now be arrested. The Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law 2021 was signed into law by Governor Douye Diri on Monday at the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa. Diri said the essence of the law was to ensure harmonious living between cattle dealers and other inhabitants of the state and to forestall the violent clashes being experienced in other parts of the country. He said: “Bayelsa State welcomes all and sundry to eke out a living legitimately. The people of Bayelsa want to have a mutual and harmonious relationship with non-natives and natives. The essence of the law is to avert and forestall any clash between herdsmen, farmers, natives and non-natives as experienced in some states.” The law, according to him, stipulates that any herdsman found with arms, whether licenced or not, should be arrested.

