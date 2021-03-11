Metro & Crime

Diri signs Bayelsa’s anti-open grazing law

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State government has enacted a law prohibiting open grazing as armed herders would from now be arrested. The Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law 2021 was signed into law by Governor Douye Diri on Monday at the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa. Diri said the essence of the law was to ensure harmonious living between cattle dealers and other inhabitants of the state and to forestall the violent clashes being experienced in other parts of the country. He said: “Bayelsa State welcomes all and sundry to eke out a living legitimately. The people of Bayelsa want to have a mutual and harmonious relationship with non-natives and natives. The essence of the law is to avert and forestall any clash between herdsmen, farmers, natives and non-natives as experienced in some states.” The law, according to him, stipulates that any herdsman found with arms, whether licenced or not, should be arrested.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mum arrested for chaining teenage girl in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUA HIA

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have rescued a teenage girl, identified simply as Ada, chained and locked up by her mother in Abia State.   The NSCDC officials also arrested the girl’s mother, Blessing, who claimed Ada was mentally challenged. Ada, a native of Obinkita village in Arochukwu Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

3rd Mainland Bridge: Lagos bans trading activities at Oyingbo

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

LagosStategovernmentyesterday saidthatithadbannedmarketing activities around Oyingbo to ensure free flow of traffic in the area. The ban followed the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge forroutinemaintenancebytheFederal Ministry of Works. The state Environmental Sanitation Corps also known as KAI, whichdisclosedthis, alsoreiterated its readiness torid theOyingboaxis of any impediment mostly caused bytheactivitiesof foodstuff traders who mostly occupy […]
Metro & Crime

Fayemi’s wife donates N23m equipment to Ekiti cancer centre

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Wife of the Ekiti State governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, yesterday donated equipment worth over N23 million to the Adunni Olayinka Cancer Diagnostic Centre as part of activities marking this year’s cancer awareness week. The governor’s wife also announced that the fund amounting to N3 million had been paid for about 21 cancer patients to have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica