Diri signs N314.4bn appropriation bill into law

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday signed into law the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill, which was passed by the House of Assembly. Governor Diri had in October presented to the Assembly the bill tagged; “Budget of Sustainable Growth,” of N310, 717,608,362. Speaker of the Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, however, explained that the original figure was increased by N3, 747,410,619.

The governor expressed happiness that the budget was speedily passed by the Assembly within the 2021 fiscal year. He added that his administration was working towards moving away from dependence on federal allocations by improving the state’s internally generated revenue.

Governor Diri charged those entrusted with the responsibility of collecting revenue to do more to increase the state’s revenue profile from one billion naira to N1.5 billion monthly.

The Bayelsa State helmsman appreciated the House for its commitment and called for more collaboration between both arms of government for the development of the state.

He said: “The budget was laid on the floor of the House on October 20.

“It went through the legislative processes of law making. It has gone through the scrutiny of the eagle eyes of the legislators and I’m happy that I have given my assent to this bill this 30th day of December 2021.

“The total budget for 2022 is as follows; Three hundred and fourteen billion, four hundred and sixty five million, eighteen thousand, nine hundred and ninety seven naira.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...