News

Diri signs N314.4bn appropriation bill into law

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenag oa Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday signed into law the state’s 2022 Appropriation Bill, which was passed by the House of Assembly. Governor Diri had in October presented to the Assembly the bill tagged; “Budget of Sustainable Growth,” of N310, 717,608,362. Speaker of the Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, however, explained that the original figure was increased by N3, 747,410,619.

 

The governor expressed happiness that the budget was speedily passed by the Assembly within the 2021 fiscal year. He added that his administration was working towards moving away from dependence on federal allocations by improving the state’s internally generated revenue.

 

Governor Diri charged those entrusted with the responsibility of collecting revenue to do more to increase the state’s revenue profile from one billion naira to N1.5 billion monthly.

 

The Bayelsa State helmsman appreciated the House for its commitment and called for more collaboration between both arms of government for the development of the state.

 

He said: “The budget was laid on the floor of the House on October 20.

“It went through the legislative processes of law making. It has gone through the scrutiny of the eagle eyes of the legislators and I’m happy that I have given my assent to this bill this 30th day of December 2021.

“The total budget for 2022 is as follows; Three hundred and fourteen billion, four hundred and sixty five million, eighteen thousand, nine hundred and ninety seven naira.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tambuwal: Revenue sharing formula not transparent

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

Umar Abdullahi Sokoto   The revenue sharing formula of the Federation is hard to untangle because there is no transparency in the way and manner it is derived, assembled and disbursed. Equally, the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), is seemingly weak and unable to function optimally because its operators and overseers that are […]
News Top Stories

SEC warns firms, registrars against selective dividend payment

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned quoted companies and capital market registrars to desist from selective payments and distribution of dividends.   The Director-General of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, stated this at the 10th annual conference of the Institute of Capital Market Registrar’s (ICMR) with the theme ‘Reinventing the Nigerian Capital Market for […]

Justice Mary Odili)
News

Invasion: Militants vow to resist Onnoghen’s repeat on Justice Odili

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba

Ex-militants in Niger Delta region have threatened to resume hostility against detractors of the illustrious sons and daughters of the zone, and expressed anger over the invasion of the Abuja home of Justice Mary Peter-Odili by unidentified security agents. They rejected the claim that there were some incriminating items and illegal activities going on in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica