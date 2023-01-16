Metro & Crime

Diri swears in Acting CJ of Bayelsa

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

 

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has sworn in Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye as the acting Chief Judge of the state.

This action came following last week’s retirement of Justice Kate Abiri, who served as Chief Judge of the state for 15 years.

Swearing in the acting Chief judge in Yenagoa on Monday, Diri charged her to maintain the cordial relationship between the executive and judicial arms of government in the state.

Diri said Ayemieye was eminently qualified for the position and tasked her to carry her colleagues along in the scheme of things in order to move the state judiciary to greater heights.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police arrest IPOB Commanders, recover arms, destroy shrine in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command Sunday announced that it has arrested a Commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other members of the group in the state. The Command also said that it has destroyed their camps and a shrine they were operating. The Command’s spokesperson, SP Chris Anyanwu disclosed this in a […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N2.5bn fraud: Amosun’s aide drags Ogun Assembly to court

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Olufemi Adediran

Disturbed by the allegations of financial misappropriation and corruption against him, the former Managing Director of Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Babajide Odusolu yesterday vowed to challenge his ‘indictment’ by the State House of Assembly over N2.5billion fund, allegedly unaccounted for during his tenure in court.   Odusolu, who also served as Special […]
Metro & Crime

TASUED student dies, another in critical condition after allegedly drinking poisonous substance

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A student of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State has reportedly died while another is in critical condition after consuming a substance suspected to be poisonous.   The deceased, Awojeji Itunuoluwa was a 200 level student of the Library and Information Science department, while doctors are currently battling to save the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica