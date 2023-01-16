Diri swears in Acting CJ of Bayelsa

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has sworn in Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye as the acting Chief Judge of the state.

This action came following last week’s retirement of Justice Kate Abiri, who served as Chief Judge of the state for 15 years.

Swearing in the acting Chief judge in Yenagoa on Monday, Diri charged her to maintain the cordial relationship between the executive and judicial arms of government in the state.

Diri said Ayemieye was eminently qualified for the position and tasked her to carry her colleagues along in the scheme of things in order to move the state judiciary to greater heights.

