Diri swears in wife, others as high court judges

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri Friday swore in four judges of the state high court including his wife Patience Zuofa-Diri.

Swearing in the judges in Yenagoa, Diri congratulated the new judicial officers on their appointment and elevation, urging them to serve the people with unfailing honour and commitment.

He commended the NJC, the state’s Judicial Service Commission, the state’s Chief Judge and the Chief Justice of Nigeria for facilitating the process and endorsement of their nomination from the state.

He said they were found suitable for the exalted office after meeting  some strict protocols.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah noted that the governor’s  administration prioritises the judiciary in view of its significant role in society, stressing that it would not compromise the neutrality and independence of the judiciary as it is the last hope of the common man.

He also stated that all facilities and obligations required for the appointment of additional judges for the state’s high court have been provided and that the state looks forward to appointment of more judges in the new year.

They include a former registrar of the state’s High Court, James  Lookie, a law lecturer at the Niger Delta University, Simon Amaduobogha and legal practitioner, Mrs. Christine Enegesi

Recalling the embarrassing invasion of the Abuja residence of Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili, the governor called on the relevant authorities to expedite action in order to bring those culpable to justice.

 

