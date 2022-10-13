Diri sympathises with flood victims

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has said his government feels the pain and suffering of communities and individuals affected by the ravaging flood in the state. He also assured that the government will give top priority to alleviating the suffering of victims. He spoke yesterday during the 90th State Executive Council Meeting held inside the Executive Chambers of Government House, Yenagoa. Diri said it was his concern for the victims that necessitated the setting up of the task force on flooding, whichhasalreadyvisitedmorethan 100 impacted communities.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that the government was aware that some lives were lost as well as homes and communities ravaged by flood. He noted that the state’s aquatic nature makes it heavily impacted as available reports indicate that comparatively, this year’s flood would be worse than that of 2012.

He said: “Let me assure our brothers and sisters that have been heavily impacted that while we pray the flood abates soon, your government will also do the needful as we have set up a committee during the previous state executive council meeting.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...