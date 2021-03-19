News

Diri tasks cabinet members on stewardship

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has implored members of the state executive council to explore ways of actualising the vision of his administration for the benefit of the people of the state. Diri gave the charge yesterday while declaring open a three-day retreat, tagged: “Prosperity Agenda for Growth and Development,” organised for members of his cabinet, which took place at the Ibom Icon Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The governor, who advised participants to take the retreat seriously in order to acquire new ideas and knowledge that would assist them in their various tasks, however, said that as bearers of the administration’s prosperity vision, they should see themselves as those with the opportunity to serve and improve the living conditions of the people.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah, however, quoted the governor as advising the cabinet members to work collectively with a view to achieving the set goals of the administration. Governor Diri, who also called on the Commissioners to see the people from a positive perspective, noted that the people of Bayelsa State deserved the best and that once they realise that a government is performing well, they would support it. He said: “They are watching you. When they realise that your thoughts and speeches are on the positive side, they would follow you.

So, see them from a positive point of view and you would create a relationship that is harmonious and cordial. “In your respective ministries, preach love and friendship just like I do. We have to be committed to our people and the prosperity agenda.”

Diri, who further said that as a predominantly civil service state, the Bayelsa State economy would not grow without diversification, he stressed the need for the government to explore other avenues of wealth creation. Such avenues, he said, include agriculture, entrepreneurship, technology, tourism, and education among others, stating that to achieve such a vision, there was the need for reorientation to redirect the mentality of the people from depending on the government for survival to becoming entrepreneurs. “This retreat is to help re-orientate our people to change their mentality from being governmentdependent to business-oriented. To set the example as members of the executive towards ensuring that our people key in to the agenda, every member of the state executive is expected to own a farm. Our success would depend on our approach.”

