Diri tasks FCC on fair representation at the federal level

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has urged the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to adopt stringent measures to ensure fair representation of the state at the federal level. The governor disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, while receiving the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mrs. Muheeba Dankaka in his office.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, however, quoted Governor Diri as saying that he had noticed some imbalances in federal placements when he was a member of the House of Representatives. It further quoted the governor as calling on the FCC to correct the existing imbalances with a view to ensuring that Bayelsa State gets its due. He alleged that available vacancies at the federal level were hardly brought to the knowledge of the government and people of the state, even as he urged the Commission to do the right thing.

The governor said: “It is only when we know of the vacancies that we can take advantage of the opportunities. If the imbalances affecting Bayelsa State and a few other states are addressed, the agitations in some states will reduce significantly.” Diri, who described the Commission as crucial to the unity and stability of the country given the numerous ethnic groups clamouring for justice, said: “The Federal Character Commission is inevitable in a heterogeneous society like ours. The Commission can resolve a lot of the inequality and challenges we face because of our heterogeneous nature.

Earlier, Dankaka had stated that the Commission was established to promote national unity and foster a sense of belonging among Nigerians. While assuring the governor that Bayelsa State would get its fair share of federal jobs and amenities, she said that the FCC was consulting widely to ensure that the federal character principle was also practiced at the state level

Like this: Like Loading...