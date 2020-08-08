Diri to announce cabinet list next week

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday said his cabinet nominees would be made known from next week. Diri, who gave the hint during his first meeting with the state council of traditional rulers held at their secretariat, in Yenagoa, said he was mindful of the expectation of the people concerning the constitution of his cabinet but however sought their patience and understanding. The governor, who was quoted by his Acting Chief Press Secretary (ACPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said: “Since I was sworn in as governor, I have not met with our traditional rulers as a council.

So I’m happy to be here today. “Now that we have dispensed with most of the litigations, let me inform our royal fathers that I am ready to constitute my cabinet from next week.” He urged the monarchs to work closely with his administration in promoting peace and stability in their communities, describing them as community leaders closest to the people.

