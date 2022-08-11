Diri To Council Chairmen: Live in your communities

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday directed local government chairmen in the state to reside within their domains and ensure peaceful coexistence of the communities. Diri spoke in Ekeremor Local Government where he inaugurated projects undertaken by the council.

He commended the Bertola Perekeme administration for completing projects initiated by his predecessors and initiating new ones. The governor urged Bayelsa people to resist the temptation of ‘pull-down syndrome’ and unwholesome attack on perceived political opponents, especially as elections draw nearer. Reacting to challenges and requests presented by Perekeme, the governor directed the affected ministries to start the process of constructing access road to link the Sagbama- Ekeremor road at Isampou, the construction of a pavilion at Ekeremor and the renovation of a secondary school building also in Ekeremor. He further directed the release of funds to Ekeremor Local Government for the payment of 2016 arrears to workers. Earlier in his address, Perekeme highlighted the challenges confronting the council and thanked the Diri administration for its high level supervision and painstaking reforms. He said the measure had improved the financial management of councils, resulting in the execution of projects by the administration, including the new chairman’s office complex which was inaugurated.

