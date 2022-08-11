News

Diri To Council Chairmen: Live in your communities

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday directed local government chairmen in the state to reside within their domains and ensure peaceful coexistence of the communities. Diri spoke in Ekeremor Local Government where he inaugurated projects undertaken by the council.
He commended the Bertola Perekeme administration for completing projects initiated by his predecessors and initiating new ones. The governor urged Bayelsa people to resist the temptation of ‘pull-down syndrome’ and unwholesome attack on perceived political opponents, especially as elections draw nearer. Reacting to challenges and requests presented by Perekeme, the governor directed the affected ministries to start the process of constructing access road to link the Sagbama- Ekeremor road at Isampou, the construction of a pavilion at Ekeremor and the renovation of a secondary school building also in Ekeremor. He further directed the release of funds to Ekeremor Local Government for the payment of 2016 arrears to workers. Earlier in his address, Perekeme highlighted the challenges confronting the council and thanked the Diri administration for its high level supervision and painstaking reforms. He said the measure had improved the financial management of councils, resulting in the execution of projects by the administration, including the new chairman’s office complex which was inaugurated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bauchi: Thousands stage street walk for Osinbajo’s candidacy

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaib

Thousands of supporters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo under the auspices of High Nigeria Movement yesterday stage a street walk in Bauchi metropolis, calling on him to declare his intention to contest the presidency of the country. The supporters, in various groups, commenced their walk from the main ball of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, went […]
News Top Stories

Rivers not fighting FG over tax collection, says Wike

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABujA

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said the state is not at war with the Federal Government or any of its components over the dispute over the authority to collect the Value Added Tax (VAT).   However, Wike said the state would continue to pursue what is right and legitimate within the constitution. The governor, […]

lai Mohammed)
News

Minister: FG, ASUU working to end ASUU strike

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has stated that concerted moves are on to put an end to the lingering strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Nigeria. The minister, who disclosed this at a Town Hall meeting called at his instance in Ilorin, the Kwara […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica