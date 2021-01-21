Diri to INC: You haven’t lived up to expectation

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday carpeted the Ijaw National Congress (INC), expressing regret that the body has not lived up to expectation as the voice of the Ijaw nation.

This was as the governor said that as a result of this, he and some Ijaw leaders of thought had commenced the process of reviving and repositioning the ethnic group’s apex socio- cultural organisation.

The governor, in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Daniel Alabrah said that at the end of the meeting held at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital, the leaders unanimously agreed to urgently resuscitate the INC.

A committee, chaired by a retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice King Francis Tabai, was also set up to resolve all issues bordering on litigations involving the Ijaw umbrella body. Governor Diri said: “We unanimously resolved to resuscitate the INC as soon as possible. We also agreed to convene a meeting of traditional rulers on the way forward for the INC, as well as set up a committee to resolve all litigations encumbering the congress.

“The committee, which is headed by Justice Tabai (rtd), has as Secretary, Chief Felix Tuodolo while King Bubaraye Dakolo, Victor Burubo, Prof. Francis Sikoki and Sir Uchente Ejente are members. The committee has three weeks to submit its report.” Before going into a close-door session, the governor urged the lead ers of thought to seek ways of reinvigorating the INC in the interest of the Ijaw people.

He said the meeting was convened to resolve all outstanding issues with a view to repositioning the INC for effective representation of the people. Diri, who is a former National Organising Secretary of the Council, therefore, noted that the meeting was long overdue and attributed the delay to the challenge of COVID- 19 and other exigencies of government since he assumed office in February last year.

