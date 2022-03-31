Diri to investors at Dubai Expo: Explore Bayelsa beyond oil

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has appealed to foreign investors to come tap the economic potentialities of his state beyond its depleting oil resources. Governor Diri, who spoke at one of the closing sessions of the annual global investors meeting known as the Dubai Expo at the picturesque Dubai Exhibition Centre in the United Arab Emirates, said Bayelsa is an amazing state with several investment opportunities waiting to be harnessed.

The governor said the state, created in 1996, seeks investors to develop its agricultural potential in areas it had comparative advantage such as in rice, cassava, sug-arcane, palm trees and palm oil production, plantain as well as in fisheries and aquaculture. He invited investors to partner with the state to exploit its rich mangrove forests and natural beaches to make it a tourists’ haven.

Diri said Bayelsa’s sprawling coastline, which is the longest in Nigeria, provided vast opportunities for power generation ranging from wind to tidal and solar energy. He said: “It gives me a special pleasure to introduce to you what I sincerely describe as an opportunity of a lifetime – to come invest in the amazing Bayelsa State. We know that investment is key to attaining the lofty socio-economic goals that will sustain our youths or alleviate the poverty that still challenges significant numbers of our people.

“We are taking necessary steps with our Strategic State Development Plan, integrating the private sector in our development and growth agenda and ensuring that the structures and policies are competitive and in tandem with international best practice.” The Bayelsa helmsman emphasised that actions already taken have put the state on a positive trajectory, stating that a recent Easeof- Doing Business report rated Bayelsa highest in the South-South region as well as being adjudged as one of the safest places to do business in the country

