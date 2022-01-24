Diri to kidnappers: Release my commissioner immediately

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called on those that kidnapped Federal Otokito, the state Commissioner of Trade and Investment to release him immediately and without any conditions.

Declaring that there are laws of Bayelsa State against kidnapping, the governor, however, assured that no stone would be left unturned to ensure the release of Otokito stressing that the state’s laws against kidnapping would be followed to the letter against those that carried out the abduction.

Speaking on Sunday at the 12th Kolokuma-Opokuma thanksgiving day in Sampou, his community, Governor Diri insisted that the state government will not pay a dime as ransom for his release.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as calling on youths to shun kidnapping, which he said was counter-productive to the state and their wellbeing.

He said: “I left Yenagoa for Abuja and within the period, one of my cabinet members was kidnapped. A lot of people expected me to make statements but I am not a man of too many words.

“I advise those who settle scores by kidnapping and criminality that there are laws in Bayelsa State against kidnapping. Let me call on those that kidnapped my Commissioner of Trade and Investment to immediately release him without any conditions.

“I have been on it from the beginning till now and I will ensure that he is released unhurt. I advise all others involved in that criminal, ungodly and inhumane act to have a change of mind and leave that illegitimate business.”

Governor Diri also used the opportunity to caution those heating up the state politically due to their ambition to tread carefully as his government would not condone political thuggery and such nefarious acts.

He also called on politicians to change their old ways of playing God, mudslinging and thuggery, stressing that whoever God destined to occupy a position would eventually emerge no matter whose ox was gored.

“Now we are in a political year. Some have begun to scramble to become members of the national assembly or the house of assembly. I have received several calls that some people have started having processions while some are preparing thugs. That is not what Bayelsa State wants.

“We have a political party structure, particularly those of us in the PDP. We opened our two arms to receive everybody. But thereafter we will sit down, consult and have a credible process of nominating who goes to the house of assembly or national assembly and who gets what, how, why and when.”

