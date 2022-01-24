Metro & Crime

Diri to kidnappers: Release my commissioner immediately

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comments Off on Diri to kidnappers: Release my commissioner immediately

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called  on those that kidnapped Federal Otokito, the state  Commissioner of Trade and Investment to release him  immediately and without any conditions.

Declaring that there are laws of Bayelsa State against kidnapping, the governor, however, assured that no stone would be left unturned to ensure the release of Otokito stressing that the state’s laws against kidnapping would be followed to the letter against those that carried out the abduction.

Speaking on Sunday at the 12th Kolokuma-Opokuma thanksgiving day in Sampou, his community, Governor Diri insisted that the state government will not pay a dime as ransom for his release.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as calling on youths to shun kidnapping, which he said was counter-productive to the state and their wellbeing.

He said: “I left Yenagoa for Abuja and within the period, one of my cabinet members was kidnapped. A lot of people expected me to make statements but I am not a man of too many words.

“I advise those who settle scores by kidnapping and criminality that there are laws in Bayelsa State against kidnapping. Let me call on those that kidnapped my Commissioner of Trade and Investment to immediately release him without any conditions.

“I have been on it from the beginning till now and I will ensure that he is released unhurt. I advise all others involved in that criminal, ungodly and inhumane act to have a change of mind and leave that illegitimate business.”

Governor Diri also used the opportunity to caution those heating up the state politically due to their ambition to tread carefully as his government would not condone political thuggery and such nefarious acts.

He also called on politicians to change their old ways of playing God, mudslinging and thuggery, stressing that whoever God destined to occupy a position would eventually emerge no matter whose ox was gored.

“Now we are in a political year. Some have begun to scramble to become members of the national assembly or the house of assembly. I have received several calls that some people have started having processions while some are preparing thugs. That is not what Bayelsa State wants.

“We have a political party structure, particularly those of us in the PDP. We opened our two arms to receive everybody. But thereafter we will sit down, consult and have a credible process of nominating who goes to the house of assembly or national assembly and who gets what, how, why and when.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Suspected armed robber burnt alive in Ughelli

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba,

A suspected robber, who tried to rob a boutique and tailoring store with a toy gun, was on Wednesday burnt alive in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government, Delta State. This is coming barely two days after another suspected robber was burnt alive in the town. The jungle justice is becoming a pattern in […]
Metro & Crime

Idoma International Carnival distributes palliatives to Benue people

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Idoma International Carnival 2020 tagged: ‘Ohigbu Acholalo’ (For the Sake of Our People) has kept to its promise to share palliatives to the most vulnerable and the poorest of the poor in Idoma land. The President of the carnival, Prince Edwin Ochai, speaking during the distribution of the palliatives to the beneficiaries at […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos Assembly begins probe of Auditor-General’s report on MDAs 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Lagos State House Committee, on Tuesday commenced the 2019 consideration exercise of the state Auditor-General’s statutory report on the account of the state Ministries Departments Agencies (MDAs). While addressing journalists at the opening of the exercise, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Nurudeen Saka-Solaja, explained that […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica