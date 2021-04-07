Sports

Diri to sponsor victorious U18 handball team’s foreign trip

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Tuesday promised to sponsor  the state’s Under-18 female handball team’s foreign trip and also promised a handsome reward if they emerge victorious.
Receiving the team after emerging champions at a recent national tournament in Lagos, Diri charged them to brace up for the challenge ahead as they prepare to represent the country in the international championship.
He therefore announced a cash reward of N3.5 million for being shining ambassadors of the state.
He described the team’s triumph as a miracle because of the odds against it and commended their determination to come back home with the trophy.
His Chief Press Secretary,  Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying that the road to success was not always rosy as it takes sacrifice and hard work to overcome all obstacles.
Diri, who was full of praises for the girls, expressed appreciation on behalf of the government and people of the state for making the state proud.
Speaking earlier, head coach of the handball team,  Opuene Yekorogha, said they were proud to represent the state despite the initial hiccups of poor funding.
Yekorogha, who thanked Governor Diri for coming to the team’s aid financially, stressed that they were determined to do better with the backing of the state government.
He stated that the international championship taking place in Europe will be held in June this year.

