Diri urges Alaibe, others to develop Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday called on all Bayelsans, including Chief Timi Alaibe and his other opponents, to join hands with his administration to build the state, noting that Bayelsa had lots of potential waiting to be harnessed.

In a statement signed by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor said his victory at the Supreme Court was attributable to God and the prayers of Bayelsans. Diri, who got a tumultuous reception upon his arrival in Yenagoa, said the demonstration of love and support by Bayelsans was overwhelming and heartwarming. He expressed gratitude to people of the state for their support and encouragement, adding that he never expected the display of love and warm reception when he arrived in the state as late as 9pm.

The governor said: “I never expected this kind of reception. As late as the time I arrived, people were still at the entrance into Bayelsa and up to the Government House gate. “This victory is not mine. You are the owners of this victory.” Diri, who acknowledged the role of God in his emergence as governor, also applauded the Supreme Court Justices for their uprightness and courage in upholding justice in dispensing their duties. “I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Supreme Court Justices for their display of integrity. “This judgement has shown to the whole world that, indeed, the apex court is the last hope for the common man.

