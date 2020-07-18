News

Diri urges Alaibe, others to develop Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday called on all Bayelsans, including Chief Timi Alaibe and his other opponents, to join hands with his administration to build the state, noting that Bayelsa had lots of potential waiting to be harnessed.

In a statement signed by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor said his victory at the Supreme Court was attributable to God and the prayers of Bayelsans. Diri, who got a tumultuous reception upon his arrival in Yenagoa, said the demonstration of love and support by Bayelsans was overwhelming and heartwarming. He expressed gratitude to people of the state for their support and encouragement, adding that he never expected the display of love and warm reception when he arrived in the state as late as 9pm.

The governor said: “I never expected this kind of reception. As late as the time I arrived, people were still at the entrance into Bayelsa and up to the Government House gate. “This victory is not mine. You are the owners of this victory.” Diri, who acknowledged the role of God in his emergence as governor, also applauded the Supreme Court Justices for their uprightness and courage in upholding justice in dispensing their duties. “I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Supreme Court Justices for their display of integrity. “This judgement has shown to the whole world that, indeed, the apex court is the last hope for the common man.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Dangote acquires Savannah Sugar

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…pays N13.2bn dividend In a bid to enhance production capacity and further increase its market share, shareholders of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) have given nod for the formal takeover of Savannah Sugar Company Limited (SSCL). Shareholders of DSR, at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which was preceded by the 2019 Annual General Meeting, voted […]
News

ICPC team lauds FG over ongoing projects in Abia North

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission’s (ICPC) constituency projects tracking team verifying 2018 constituency projects in Abia North Senatorial District, has expressed satisfaction with the “even distribution of Federal Government’s projects in the area.”   The team, in conjunction with the Foundation for Environmental, Advocacy and Development (FENRAD) and Action- Aid Abuja, […]
News

Reps summon Industry Minister, SON mgt over six years’ unaudited accounts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has summoned the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo and the management of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). They are to appear before the committee on Friday, June 26. The committee issued the summons after the unanimous adoption of a motion by Hon. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: