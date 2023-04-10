Diri urges Ijaw people to preserve culture for dignity

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has stressed the need for people of the Ijaw ethnic nationality to preserve and promote the positive aspects of their culture to enable them command honour and dignity. Diri stated this at the weekend while speaking as special guest of honour during a public lecture of this year’s Sagbama Ebila-Oge celebration in Sagbama town, headquarters of Sagbama Local Government Area. Governor Diri, who was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, noted that people without culture were people without an existence and future. Underscoring the need for every community in the state to regularly organize festivals to promote the Ijaw culture, Diri expressed concern that many children born in Ijaw communities in recent times could not speak the Ijaw language. He stressed that language was the vehicle of culture, and as such, when it fades away, people’s culture automatically takes its leave as well. Governor Diri advised the people of Sagbama to always be their brother’s keeper and continue to use their festival to unify the community. He assured that the state government would continue to support and identify with communities that organize festivals for cultural promotion.

